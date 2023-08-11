Pros and Cons of Investing in Alternatives

Until a couple of years ago, the standard playbook for any investor looking to secure their retirement was a mix of stocks and bonds. But, this traditional style is being challenged especially as stocks and bonds have fared poorly in today’s world of stubborn inflation and high rates.

This challenging environment is leading to more interest and demand for alternative investing especially as the asset class provided diversification and healthy returns in 2022 when both stocks and bonds were down double-digits. For Kiplinger’s, Tory Reiss covers the pros and cons of alternative investing for prospective retirees.

In terms of the drawbacks, Reiss mentions a lack of liquidity which means that prices can drop especially during periods of market volatility especially in less mature markets. Another is that these investments typically have higher fees and costs which can undermine long-term performance. Further, there is less transparency and regulation in the space which means that there is more risk.

However, there certainly are some positives such as the increase in diversification especially in rising-rate environments which have proven to be headwinds for stocks and bonds. There is also a potential for greater returns while also providing a hedge against inflation.

Overall, investors should be open to some allocation to alternatives but should understand the risks and conduct proper due diligence especially in newer asset classes with less of a track record and regulatory framework.

Finsum: Alternative investments performed well in 2022 while stocks and bonds both saw steep losses. This is resulting in a surge of interest in the asset class. Here are some pros and cons to consider.

financials

portfolio management

alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.