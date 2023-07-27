Pros and Cons of Direct Indexing vs Open-Ended Funds

For ETFTrends, James Comtois discusses the pros and cons of direct indexing as opposed to the traditional approach of investing in open-ended funds such as ETFs and mutual funds. Currently, direct indexing is in the midst of a surge in adoption due to technology and providers making it available to a wider swathe of investors beyond only those with a high net-worth. Another factor is increasing familiarity from advisors and clients.

Despite these positive trends, it’s still warped by traditional investing in ETFs and mutual funds which is how the vast bulk of advisors and investors manage their portfolios. While both methods are intended to track the performance of an underlying benchmark, the key difference is that with direct indexing, the investors actually buy the individual holdings of an index.

This means that investors have an opportunity for more customization based on a clients’ values or personal situation. For instance, a client may feel strongly against investing in companies that manufacture firearms, so these stocks can be excluded and replaced with different stocks that have similar factor scores.

Another benefit is that direct indexing can lead to tax-loss harvesting opportunities which aren’t available with investing in close-ended funds. Losing positions can be sold and offset gains from other positions, leading to a lower tax bill. This has been proven to result in increased alpha and better performance especially in years with more volatility.

Finsum: Direct indexing is a recent innovation. For certain investors, it is a better option than investing in close-ended funds due to tax-loss harvesting and the ability to customize portfolios.

