In an article for the FinancialTimes, Moira O’Neill discusses the pros and cons of buying an annuity today. Annuities are increasingly on investors and advisors’ minds because many are now offering yields that are equivalent to long-term returns achieved by equities. Further, inflation is trending lower, while many believe that current elevated rates will prove to be transitory.

From a less quantitative perspective, annuities also offer peace of mind given that there is no variability in terms of returns regardless of what happens with the economy or inflation or monetary policy. This can be appreciated more in the current environment given the rising risk of a recession.

Given that most annuities operate in perpetuity, a big factor in whether buying an annuity makes sense depends on an investors’ lifespan. The longer they live, the better an annuity will perform. And, this would certainly be the case if we go back to a low interest rate world which prevailed for much of the past 2 decades.

For investors and advisors who believe that inflation is here to stay, buying an annuity doesn’t make sense. Instead, they should find better opportunities in other asset classes which tend to outperform in an inflationary environment.

Finsum: Annuities are seeing major demand due to high interest rates, falling inflation, and increasing concerns that a recession is looming.

