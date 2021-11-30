PROS Acquires EveryMundo For Up To $90 Mln Cash, Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, announced Tuesday the acquisition of Miami, Florida-based privately-held company EveryMundo, LLC.

Under the terms of the transaction, PROS will pay $80 million in cash at closing, subject to certain customary adjustments, and deliver approximately $10 million in stock in the future, subject to certain conditions.

EveryMundo is a digital offer marketing pioneer that enables brands to broaden their digital reach and deepen customer engagement, pulling them in to direct selling motions to create superior brand experiences and foster loyalty over time.

With EveryMundo, PROS collective portfolio gives brands much greater control over direct and indirect channels they participate in to consistently deliver superior brand experiences that exceed customers' expectations every time, regardless of channel.

