News & Insights

Stocks

PROREIT Announces November Distribution for 2024

November 20, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a November 2024 cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit, totaling $0.45 annually. The distribution will be payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders recorded by November 29, 2024. PROREIT is known for its significant portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:PRV.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.