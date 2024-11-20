PROREIT Announces November Distribution for 2024

PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN) has released an update.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a November 2024 cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit, totaling $0.45 annually. The distribution will be payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders recorded by November 29, 2024. PROREIT is known for its significant portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada.
