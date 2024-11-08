ProQR Therapeutics price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at Chardan

Chardan analyst Keay Nakae raised the firm’s price target on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) to $4 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The Company’s lead program, AX-0810, targeting NTCP for cholastic disease is poised to enter the clinic, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
