ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) pulls back 12% this week, but still delivers shareholders notable 64% return over 1 year

It's been a soft week for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares, which are down 12%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 64%.

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

We don't think ProQR Therapeutics' revenue of €2,194,000 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that ProQR Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as ProQR Therapeutics investors might know.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, ProQR Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of €89m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price up 116% in the last year , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can see in the image below, how ProQR Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGM:PRQR Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ProQR Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that ProQR Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

