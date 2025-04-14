ProQR Therapeutics CFO Jurriaan Dekkers Steps Down, Dennis Hom To Succeed; Cristina Lopez Named CMO

Markets
(RTTNews) - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced the stepping down of Chief Financial Officer Jurriaan Dekkers and Chief Corporate Development Officer René Beukema. The company also announced that it has appointed Dennis Hom as Chief Financial Officer and Cristina Lopez Lopez as Chief Medical Officer.

The management shift dates were not disclosed.

The new leaders will help the company advance in its Axiomer technology and RNA editing programs as it starts the clinical stage.

Jurriaan Dekkers and René Beukema will remain with the company until a smooth transition.

Hom was most recently the CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Sagimet Biosciences.

Cristina Lopez has more than 20 years experience and most recently, served as Global Head of Neurodegeneration at Johnson & Johnson.

Friday, ProQR Therapeutics had closed 0.88% lesser at $1.12 on the Nasdaq.

