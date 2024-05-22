News & Insights

ProQR Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

ProQR (PRQR) has released an update.

At ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 2024 annual general meeting, shareholders approved key resolutions including the adoption of the 2023 annual accounts, management and supervisory board members’ discharge from liability, and the appointment and re-appointment of board members. Additionally, the authorization for the board to issue and acquire ordinary shares and a change to the board structure were also approved, alongside the appointment of KPMG as the external auditor for 2025.

