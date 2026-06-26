BioTech
PRQR

ProQR Prices Direct Offering And Private Placement For $59 Mln In Gross Proceeds; Stock Falls 20%

June 26, 2026 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Thursday an underwritten direct offering and private placement.

Shares fell over 20% in Thursday's trade.

The company completed an underwritten registered direct offering of 27,624,810 ordinary shares at an offering price of $1.1 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $50 million.

Concurrently, the company also announced a purchase agreement with strategic partner Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) for 5,100,780 ordinary shares at the offering price.

Gross proceeds from the purchase agreement are expected to amount to $9.2 million.

The direct offering and private placement are anticipated to close on June 26, 2026.

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund research and clinical development of its current or additional pipeline candidates and for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The book running managers for the offering and placement were BofA Securities, Evercore SI, and Cantor.

PRQR closed Thursday at $1.44, down 20.44%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $1.57, up 0.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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