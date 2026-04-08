ProQR Forms AI Advisory Board, Partners With Ginkgo To Advance RNA Editing

(RTTNews) - ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), a company developing RNA editing therapies through its Axiomer platform, has unveiled a new AI-driven strategy that includes a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks and the formation of an AI Advisory Board.

ProQR said it has spent the past 18 months building an AI model designed to significantly speed up and improve the design of editing oligonucleotides used in its RNA editing drug discovery efforts. The company noted that AI is becoming central to scaling its Axiomer platform, which aims to correct scaling its Axiomer platform, which aims to correct disease-causing RNA mutations or modulate protein expression.

As part of the strategy, ProQR has partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks to access Nebula, Ginkgo's autonomous lab equipped with more than 50 instruments. The collaboration is expected to increase the speed and volume of experimental data generation, helping refine ProQR's AI models and accelerate the identification of new drug candidates.

Ginkgo also made a strategic equity investment in ProQR in connection with the partnership.

ProQR has also established an AI Advisory Board composed of leaders from AI, biotech, and computational science, including experts from NVIDIA, Hugging Face, Owkin, Leiden University, and HCVC and Kimia Therapeutics. The board will advise on best practices and emerging approaches to applying AI in RNA editing discovery.

The company expects its first AI-discovered development candidate to enter the clinic in 2026, with a clinical trial application planned for mid-2026 and initial clinical data anticipated by year-end.

ProQR will discuss the partnership, AI strategy, and broader pipeline updates during its virtual Investor and Analyst Event on April 8, 2026, at 10 a.m. EDT.

PRQR has traded between $1.07 and $3.10 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.70, down 6.08%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.79, up 5.29%.

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