ProQR Announces Major Share Offering Agreement

October 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

ProQR (PRQR) has released an update.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell 18 million ordinary shares with the option for underwriters to purchase an additional 2.7 million shares. This public offering is facilitated by representatives from Evercore Group L.L.C. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., signaling a significant move in the market for investors interested in the biotech sector.

