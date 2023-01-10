Proposed Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Cut Payments In Half For Millions Of Borrowers

The Education Department has announced a long-awaited proposal for a new income-driven repayment program, one crafted to be more generous and flexible than current repayment options. The department intends to amend the existing Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan, which caps monthly loan payments at a percentage of borrowers’ income.

“We cannot return to the same broken system we had before the pandemic, when a million borrowers defaulted on their loans a year and snowballing interest left millions owing more than they initially borrowed,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the announcement released Tuesday.

“These proposed regulations will cut monthly payments for undergraduate borrowers in half and create faster pathways to forgiveness, so borrowers can better manage repayment, avoid delinquency and default, and focus on building brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

What’s Included In the New Repayment Plan?

Rather than create a new repayment plan, the Education Department intends to modify the REPAYE plan. The current REPAYE plan sets payments at 10% of borrowers’ discretionary income for 20 or 25 years, depending on the types of loans you have. After that time, any remaining loan balance is forgiven.

The proposed changes below would significantly alter the current REPAYE structure:

Borrowers who earn less than $30,500 annually could qualify for $0 monthly payments , as could families of four who make less than $62,400.

, as could families of four who make less than $62,400. Undergraduate borrowers who don’t qualify for a $0 payment would see their payments cut in half —set at 5% of their discretionary income instead of the existing 10%. Borrowers with only graduate loans would still pay 10% of their income, while those with both types of loans would pay a weighted average between 5% and 10%.

—set at 5% of their discretionary income instead of the existing 10%. Borrowers with only graduate loans would still pay 10% of their income, while those with both types of loans would pay a weighted average between 5% and 10%. Unpaid interest will no longer accumulate for anyone in this plan ; any interest remaining after your monthly payment will be discharged.

; any interest remaining after your monthly payment will be discharged. Students who borrowed $12,000 or less only need to make payments for 10 years before qualifying for forgiveness. Every $1,000 above that amount would add one year to the repayment term.

Every $1,000 above that amount would add one year to the repayment term. Borrowers at risk of default can be automatically enrolled, and those already in default would also be eligible for the new plan.

and those already in default would also be eligible for the new plan. More of borrowers’ earnings will be protected from repayment because the way in which discretionary income is calculated will change.

The Education Department says that this new plan will greatly reduce the burden of student debt, especially for low- and middle-income borrowers. Borrowers with the lowest estimated lifetime earnings could see payments that are 83% lower, while top earners would only have payments reduced by 5%. A typical graduate of a four-year public university could save $2,000 annually, while 85% of community college borrowers would be debt-free within 10 years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is eligible for the proposed plan?

Borrowers with federal undergraduate or graduate loans will remain eligible, though undergraduate borrowers will qualify for lower payments. Parents who borrowed federal loans to pay for their child’s education do not qualify.

There are no income requirements to be eligible for this plan, though the amount you pay will be determined by your annual earnings.

When can I enroll in this plan?

It’s unclear when this plan will be open for enrollment, as this most recent announcement is only a proposal. The plan will be subject to public comment for 30 days before the administration can attempt to finalize it later this year.

However, it’s unlikely that borrowers will be able to enroll before federal student loan payments resume, which is currently expected to happen by June 2023.

What counts as discretionary income?

Discretionary income is any money that you have left over after paying for essentials like housing and food. When it comes to income-driven repayment plans, the Department of Education calculates your discretionary income and sets your monthly payments at a percentage of that amount.

The department currently defines discretionary income as earnings that exceed 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. Under these rules, borrowers earning more than $20,400 must make payments.

However, the new plan would increase the amount of income that’s protected from repayment, from 150% to 225% of federal poverty guidelines. With this new calculation, individuals would not have to make payments until their earnings exceed $30,500 annually.

How long will I be in repayment?

Your repayment term will depend on the loan amount. Those who borrowed $12,000 or less must make payments for 10 years before qualifying for forgiveness. For every $1,000 above that amount, another year is added to the repayment term.

The repayment timeline maxes out at 20 or 25 years (depending on if you have undergrad or graduate loans) before you’re eligible to discharge the remaining balance.

How is interest applied in the new plan?

A common problem with existing income-driven repayment plans is that your balance can quickly balloon as interest accrues. Because your payments are set at a percentage of your income, those with small or $0 payments don’t pay enough to offset the interest.

The department seeks to address this issue with the new payment plan. As long as you make your monthly payments, any unpaid interest will be discharged; that means your balance should decrease with regular payments.

What if I defaulted on my student loans?

The proposed plan should ease repayment for delinquent or defaulted borrowers. Those who are at least 75 days behind on their payments would be automatically enrolled in a plan that would allow the lowest monthly payment.

Borrowers who have defaulted on federal student loans would also be allowed to enroll in an income-driven repayment plan, an opportunity that is not currently permitted.

Where can I find more information?

The Federal Student Aid (FSA) site offers a loan simulator tool, which can help you review and compare existing repayment options for your student loans. In addition, FSA has a robust support center to help with many types of student loan questions.

You can also review the Education Department’s fact sheet about this newly proposed repayment plan and other potential rule changes on the horizon. Lastly, check out our list of free or cheap resources for student loan help if you have specific concerns about your student debt.

