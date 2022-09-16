Proposed merger between TF1 and M6 group abandoned, companies say

Adds detail

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A proposed merger between French TV groups TF1 and M6, which would have created by far the biggest television company in France, has been abandoned, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

The merger plans, a bid to fend off the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix NFLX.O and Amazon Prime Video AMZN.O, would have shaken up France's television landscape. The companies have been facing stiff opposition from rivals in recent months.

"Bouygues BOUY.PA, RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 have today decided to call off their plan to merge TF1 and M6," they said, adding that the conditions demanded by France's anti-trust regulators were too severe.

The companies said that only structural remedies involving "at the very least the divestment of the TF1 TV channel or of the M6 TV channel" would have satisfied the watchdog.

They said they therefore concluded that the proposed merger no longer had any strategic rationale, even though they continue to believe that a merger would have made sense in view of "the challenges resulting from the increased competition from the international platforms."

The controlling shareholders of TF1'and M6 - respectively French conglomerate Bouygues and Germany's Bertelsmann BTGGg.F - announced their merger ambitions in May 2021.

The combined entity would have sway over three quarters of the country's TV advertising.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.