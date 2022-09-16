Proposed merger between TF1 and M6 group abandoned, companies say

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A proposed merger between French TV groups TF1 and M6, which would have created by far the biggest television company in France, has been abandoned, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Bouygues BOUY.PA, RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 have today decided to call off their plan to merge TF1 and M6 that was announced on 17 may 2021," they said, adding that the conditions demanded by France's anti-trust regulators were too severe.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.