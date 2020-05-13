Proposed Limits on M&A Is Another Example of Politicians Being Bad for the Economy

In my nearly four decades of working in and around financial markets in multiple countries, I have learned a lot of things. Most of them are specific to one country or market, but a few are universally applicable. One of those is that wherever you are in the world, when it comes to markets and the economy, most politicians, regardless of ideology, do way more harm than good. That tendency gets exaggerated in a crisis, when our “leaders” can’t resist the temptation to use it to either advance pet projects or have a dig at the other side. This crisis is no exception, and the latest example comes from the Democrats.

The bill being reportedly proposed by Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to bar big companies from mergers and acquisitions while the pandemic is ongoing seems at first glance to be full of good intentions and ideologically sound, if that matters to you. But there are big problems with both the idea and the timing. I haven’t seen the exact language of the bill but in general terms, restricting the ability of companies to buy out others right now makes no sense from the perspective of the market or the economy.

This is not a partisan issue. Indeed, destructive policies driven by ideology is one of the few areas in America where Republicans and Democrats have more similarities than differences. If anything, given the nature of the current President, Republicans have had a bit of a monopoly on such things recently. I have, on several occasions here, talked about how the tendency of some Republicans to see tax cuts and deregulation as the answer to every conceivable problem does more harm than good, and attempts to severely limit immigration and the imposition of tariffs choke off the lifeblood of economic growth.

Capitalism is the best economic system yet devised by humankind, but it is not perfect. Its excesses need to be kept in check and it needs regulation in order to survive. We have moved on from the 80s and now should understand that greed is not necessarily good, even for the greedy.

On the other hand, just because a company is big, that doesn’t make it inherently evil.

For a merger or acquisition to take place, the deal has to benefit both sides, at least in the opinion of the owners of the companies, the shareholders. I understand that they aren’t the only stakeholders, of course. The employees, customers, suppliers, and others all have an interest too, but at times like this, when for some companies the choice seems to be to either be bought out or go out of business, those interests all converge.

There is a story in the news at the moment that is a case in point.

There have been rumors over the last few days that Amazon (AMZN) is in talks to buy AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). Those rumors have since been denied, but the reason they were so believable is that the deal makes sense on so many fronts.

AMC is a classic target. They were struggling even before all this, having recorded EPS in the last three calendar years of -$1.26, -$0.08 and -$3.75 as streaming by the likes of Amazon became more popular, so a period of zero revenue as theaters were shut down would be a big problem. And Amazon has shown before, with its purchase of Whole Foods, that it will sometimes buy out companies that its business model has put under pressure.

With this theoretical move, Amazon would get a chain of movie theaters to maximize its profit on in-house movies, while AMC would be able to survive, in some form at least. The shareholders of AMC would get a premium on the current stock price and Amazon would still get a bargain, but those aren’t reasons to oppose the deal. AMC’s employees would largely keep their jobs, suppliers would still have somewhere to supply, and cinema-goers would still have somewhere to go.

If the current proposal by Senator Warren and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez were to become law, a deal like that, which could potentially benefit everyone, would be outlawed. That may satisfy a desire to punish Amazon (which, incidentally, is another area of American bipartisanship) but it would do far more harm than good.

As a general rule, I try to avoid politics when writing here for several reasons. Partly that is because in the partisan world of today, anything you write on the subject will be seen by around one third of your readers as proof that you are at best a complete idiot, and at worst an evil soul determined to destroy America. That means that while there may be some that agree with my “pox on both your houses” view of politicians, expressing it will anger both sides and alienate the majority of readers.

Still, some things just need to be said, and placing restrictions on mergers and acquisitions at a time when they can save jobs and corporations from extinction is simply a bad idea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.