Proposed Cambodian Digital Currency Sparks Anxiety Among Dollar Users

By Landon Manning

As Cambodia inches closer to establishing a blockchain-based digital currency available for public use, local users of the U.S. dollar are sharing anxiety about implications for the future value of their imported fiat.

The Kingdom of Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, has had a rocky relationship with its currency, the riel. After the use of currency was abolished by Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge in the 1970s, the riel was reintroduced after the government’s collapse at a pegged dollar value of four riel to $1. However, as the world economy has fluctuated wildly in the intervening decades, the current value of the riel is now roughly 4,000 to $1.

The term “roughly” is key here, since everyday transactions are carried out in imported U.S. dollars in a de facto dual currency system. The exact exchange rate varies from town to town, but the rate of $1 to 4,000 riel is generally applicable. Of course, this dual currency system puts the government in an unenviable position. And now, to try and assert some national sovereignty and self-control over the economy, the Cambodian government is planning to take drastic, blockchain-based action.

In late January, 2020, Chea Serey, the director general of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) told The Phnom Penh Post that the government had already come to an agreement with 11 different national banks to launch digital currency called the bakong, to be issued by the central bank. Serey went on to tell the Post that “Bakong will play a central role in bringing all players in the payment space in Cambodia under the same platform, making it easy for end-users to pay each other regardless of the institutions they bank with.”

This announcement noted that several more banks would be joining the initiative soon, while some large institutions are already on board. Claiming that the value of the bakong will be linked with user’s bank accounts to facilitate its exchange with hard currency, the president of the Phnom Penh Commercial Bank also said that “There is zero possibility of speculation using Bakong.”

In May 2020, Serey confirmed to the Khmer Times that the government is aiming to cut off Cambodia’s reliance on the dollar, claiming that “There was no good reason for the country’s ongoing embrace of USD” and that “We have a very stable exchange rate, very low inflation rate, and a very good economic outlook.”

Since that time, many Cambodians have signaled concern that the USD will become practically worthless in the coming months. Reports circulated in June 2020 that various vendors, merchants and service providers would stop accepting the dollar altogether, due to fears that the government would somehow crack down on the currency. Cambodia’s prime minister made a public announcement in the Times that “In the event of a halt to the circulation of US bills, an official announcement from the National Bank of Cambodia will be released to the public,” and that in the meantime, all citizens should “please continue spending freely the said banknotes in the Kingdom without any loss in exchange rates or additional charges.”

It will be interesting to see how smoothly the bakong, a digital asset built on the Hyperledger blockchain, will be rolled out into the everyday lives of Cambodians.

Those skeptical of Cambodians’ potential acceptance of the new asset should note that this is hardly the first experience the country has with distributed ledger technology. Though the gambling industry has only been legal in Cambodia for five years, a Cambodian gambling company has partnered with a Chinese firm to create a new lottery game on a system powered by blockchain technology to ensure transparency. Ideally, this can be an example of how average citizens can easily use systems based on a blockchain, and accept it with minimal hassle.

Either way, the bakong is coming, and its effects on the economy will be telling.

