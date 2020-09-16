Proposed Bermuda Bank Taps Anchorage as Digital Asset Custody Partner

Jewel, which is awaiting regulatory approval to open a bank in Bermuda, is partnering with digital asset custody firm Anchorage.

The idea, according to a press statement released Wednesday, is for Anchorage to provide crypto custody services for Jewel, which is applying for a full bank license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.Â

Jewel also wants to be able to use the partnership to provide lines of credit to cryptocurrency-related businesses backed by their deposited digital assets.Â

âOur relationship with Anchorage enables us to serve our clients with the rigorous security and product standards needed for bank-level safety, service and compliance,â said Chance Barnett, Jewelâs founder and chairman.

