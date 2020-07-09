Proportion of COVID-19 contacts reached by English tracing scheme falls again

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system fell again in its fifth week of operation, figures from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The Department of Health said 4,347 people had their cases transferred to the system between June 25 and July 1. There were 14,892 people identified as close contacts, and 70.8% were reached and asked to self isolate.

That is down from 73% that were reached in the previous week, and 82.4% reached the week before that.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

