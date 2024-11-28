News & Insights

Prophecy International Enhances Shareholder Engagement Online

November 28, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (AU:PRO) has released an update.

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd is set to engage its investors through an online voting platform ahead of their Annual General Meeting in November 2024. Shareholders can participate by accessing the Computershare portal, ensuring a streamlined process for both Australian and international investors. This move highlights the company’s commitment to shareholder involvement and digital innovation.

