Prophecy International Boosts Revenue Amid Strategic Partnerships

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (AU:PRO) has released an update.

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd announced a 30% increase in contracted annualized recurring revenue to $25.8 million for FY24, driven by strategic partnerships and high-profile customer acquisitions. The company reported a 5.5% year-over-year rise in cash receipts to $5.2 million for Q1 FY25 and maintains a strong cash position with $7.8 million and no debt. Despite some staffing challenges in North America, Prophecy remains optimistic about positive cash flow and continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

