ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ProPhase Labs's Debt?

As you can see below, ProPhase Labs had US$10.1m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$22.9m in cash, so it actually has US$12.8m net cash.

NasdaqCM:PRPH Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

A Look At ProPhase Labs' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ProPhase Labs had liabilities of US$9.93m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$14.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$22.9m and US$10.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$9.18m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ProPhase Labs has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that ProPhase Labs has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ProPhase Labs's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, ProPhase Labs reported revenue of US$39m, which is a gain of 213%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is ProPhase Labs?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year ProPhase Labs had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$21m and booked a US$5.3m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$12.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, ProPhase Labs's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ProPhase Labs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

