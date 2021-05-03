ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 588% Total Return On Their Investment

The last three months have been tough on ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 53%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 316% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Given that ProPhase Labs didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, ProPhase Labs can boast revenue growth at a rate of 35% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 33% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like ProPhase Labs have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:PRPH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for ProPhase Labs in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of ProPhase Labs, it has a TSR of 588% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ProPhase Labs shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 223% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 47%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ProPhase Labs you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

