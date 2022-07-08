ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Soars 9.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH shares rallied 9.1% in the last trading session to close at $14.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share price is attributable to positive investor expectations for PRPH’s diagnostics and genomics testing services. The company aims to provide these services directly to the consumer and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. ProPhase has also formed a new subsidiary to expand its COVID-19 testing into other countries.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +288.9%. Revenues are expected to be $18.02 million, up 97.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ProPhase Labs, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ, finished the last trading session 1.3% lower at $158.30. JAZZ has returned 5.8% over the past month.

For Jazz , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.21. This represents a change of +8% from what the company reported a year ago. Jazz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

