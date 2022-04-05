ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Soars 11.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH shares soared 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise in share price is likely attributable to ProPhase Labs’ better than expected results for the fourth-quarter 2021 announced by the company last week. Shares have been rising since PRPH reported robust financial results and beat estimates on both counts.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +69.6%. Revenues are expected to be $24.31 million, up 59.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For ProPhase Labs, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 15.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRPH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ProPhase Labs, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nektar Therapeutics NKTR, closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $5.73. Over the past month, NKTR has returned -46.8%.

For Nektar , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +12.9% over the past month to -$0.79. This represents a change of -16.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Nektar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.