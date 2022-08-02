ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) closed at $10.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 233.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.7 million, up 148.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $97.3 million, which would represent changes of +115% and +23.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 59.26% higher. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ProPhase Labs, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

