ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH): Are Analysts Optimistic?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$2.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.9m, the US$87m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ProPhase Labs will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering ProPhase Labs, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$7.7m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 140% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ProPhase Labs given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

