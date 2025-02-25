ProPhase Labs Focuses On Telehealth And DTC Marketing For Prescription Drug Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH), a biotech and consumer products company, on Tuesday announced plans to leverage its direct-to-consumer or DTC multi-media infrastructure for expansion into the telehealth and prescription drug markets.

The company has identified potential partnerships and acquisition opportunities with telehealth companies that offer DTC prescription drugs, targeting telehealth firms with extensive physician networks nationwide.

ProPhase aims to integrate its robust marketing capabilities under the leadership of recently appointed COO Stu Hollenshead, whose experience includes leadership roles at Barstool Sports, Business Insider, and WWE.

These strategic partnerships would enable ProPhase to enhance its growth trajectory, particularly by offering prescription drugs alongside its existing OTC healthcare products and genomics services. Hollenshead's expertise, along with ProPhase's DTC infrastructure, is expected to drive immediate and significant growth.

ProPhase is also in the process of optimizing its operations and reducing overhead costs. The company recently strengthened its balance sheet through the sale of Pharmaloz Manufacturing, and has streamlined operations at Nebula Genomics to improve efficiency.

With its core businesses—such as BE-Smart esophageal cancer diagnostics, Nebula Genomics, DNA Complete, and the upcoming Equivir antiviral launch—ProPhase is positioning itself for strong financial performance in the second half of 2025.

ProPhase has clarified that there are no plans for a capital raise with an investment bank. Instead, the company is working on securing a revolving line of credit for interim financing. It also expects significant financial inflows from its new litigation strategy and the potential sale of Nebula Genomics in the latter half of 2025.

ProPhase is confident in maintaining its NASDAQ listing, with plans to apply for an extension if needed to meet the minimum share price requirement. The company remains focused on growing its business and creating value through strategic partnerships and operational improvements.

Currently, PRPH is trading at $0.54 up by 1.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.