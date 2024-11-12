ProPhase Labs files $291.61M mixed securities shelf

17:33 EST ProPhase Labs (PRPH) files $291.61M mixed securities shelf
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRPH:
- ProPhase Labs 4.17M share Spot Secondary priced at $.72
- ProPhase Labs announces common stock offering, no amount given
- PRPH Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- ProPhase Labs launches DNA Complete, a direct-to-consumer DNA test
- ProPhase Labs anticipates multiple liquidity events in 1H25
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.