PROPHASE LABS Earnings Results: $PRPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROPHASE LABS ($PRPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,430,000, missing estimates of $2,499,000 by $-1,069,000.
PROPHASE LABS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of PROPHASE LABS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 1,525,611 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,804
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,577 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,250
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 318,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,618
- CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI added 270,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,322
- JOSH ARNOLD INVESTMENT CONSULTANT, LLC added 250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,075
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 246,765 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,767
- WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 101,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,105
