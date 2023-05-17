News & Insights

ProPetro Up 15% On News Of Share Buyback

May 17, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) are surging more than 15% Wednesday morning after the oilfield services company announced its decision to buy back up to $100 million of shares through May 31, 2024.

"This program aligns with our strategy to create value for our shareholders. Our strong first quarter earnings and three consecutive quarters of positive net income demonstrate significant financial improvements resulting from the execution of our strategy," said Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer.

PUMP is at $7.57 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.33 - $14.34 in the last 52 weeks.

