ProPetro (PUMP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

ProPetro Holding PUMP reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 34 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The underperformance could be primarily attributed to a 38% increase in costs and expenses year over year.

The bottom line, however, improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 32 cents due to increased activity in the reported quarter.

Revenues of $435.2 million missed the consensus mark of $441 million due to weather-related downtime. The figure improved 38.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $315.1 million. This was due to improved pricing and fleet repositioning, additional net pricing gains, a favorable job mix and strong Hydraulic Fracturing performance.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $112.8, down 5.4% from $119.2 million in the previous quarter. The reported also figure missed our estimate of $123.7 million. This underperformance was primarily due to costs associated with increased weather-related downtime and a dormant frac fleet during the quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Pressure Pumping

ProPetro provides hydraulic fracturing, cementing and acidizing functions through its Pressure Pumping segment. The business contributed 100% to PUMP's total revenues in the quarter under review. Service revenues from this unit surged about 21.4% to $423.6 million from the prior-year quarter’s level. This was mainly due to higher fleet strength and enhanced pricing. However, the figure missed our estimate of $432.9 million.

Costs & Financial Position

Total costs and expenses amounted to $382.8 million for the second quarter, up 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The service cost was $280.5 million compared with $197.3 million in the comparable period of 2022.

The company spent $115.2 million on capital expenditure. It also recorded positive free cash flows of $6 million in the reported quarter.

As of Jun 30, PUMP had approximately $62.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Including cash and $15 million under its revolving credit facility, the company had total liquidity worth $170 million at the end of June 2023. Long-term debt amounted to $60 million. The total debt-to-total capital was 5.6%.

Key Points

PUMP plans to deploy the first two FORCE electric frac fleets in 2023, with the first expected in August and the second in the fourth quarter. It also anticipates strong demand for electric equipment going forward.

The company plans to focus on strategy in the second half of 2023, despite headwinds and market concerns. PUMP anticipates strong financial performance and solid demand for its services.

Guidance

ProPetro’s guidance for average effective fleet utilization lies in the range of 14-15 fleets for the second half of 2023.

It projects CapEx in the band of $250-$300 million for 2023.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, PUMP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Murphy USA MUSA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Evolution Petroleum EPM and Archrock AROC, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $6.55 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 5.6%

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.51% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $319.05 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 5.20% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.88. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 13.60, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Archrock is valued at around $2.01 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 4.67%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.