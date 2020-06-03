ProPetro (PUMP) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted net income per share of 21 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents, attributable to lower cost of services along with better-than-expected pressure pumping revenues. Precisely, this oilfield service provider’s top line of $386.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384 million, driven by operational efficiencies.
However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago figure of 67 cents. This underperformance is due to decline in activity levels and pricing.
Further, ProPetro’s revenues of $395.07 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.20%. Moreover, the top line fell 27.7% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter amounted to $74.9 million, decreasing from $150.3 million a year ago.
Pressure Pumping Division
This Midland, TX-based company through its Pressure Pumping division provides hydraulic fracturing, cementing and acidizing functions. The business accounted for 97.9% of the company's total revenues in the quarter under review. Service revenues were down more than 27% from the year-ago period to $386.9 million as the number of hydraulic fracturing fleets fell significantly.
Costs & Expenses
ProPetro reported cost of services of $300.8 million in the first quarter, down 21.1% from the year-ago quarter. General and administrative expenses came in at $24.9 million, up from $18.5 million in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure
As of Mar 31, ProPetro had cash and cash equivalents worth $143.7 million while its long-term debt was $110 million. The company’s total debt to total capital was 10.26%. ProPetro also has $50.4 million under its revolving credit facility. Capital expenditure for the March quarter totaled $40.09 million, down 53.45% from the level in first-quarter 2019.
Guidance
ProPetro anticipates onshore completion activity to continue at a lower rate in the second half of 2020 as the oversupply of crude oil is absorbed by increasing demand as economic activity improves.
Zacks Rank & Performance of Other Energy Players
ProPetro has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Among other players in the energy sector that already reported first-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Williams Companies Inc. WMB beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 204.3%, 4.3% and 4%.
