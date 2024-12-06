ProPetro Holding upgraded to Neutral on valuation at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded ProPetro Holding (PUMP) ({UMP) to Neutral from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $10. The firm cites relative valuation for the upgrade. ProPetro currently trades at a 2025 enterprivce value to EBITDA multiple of 3.3-times, which represents a 30% discount relative to ProFrac Holding (ACDC), the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks ProPetro is well positioned within the “more resilient” Permian Basin, with its premium execution and Force eFleet newbuild technologies supported by multiple long-term contract awards from Exxon.

