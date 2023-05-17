News & Insights

ProPetro Holding To Buy Back $100 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up In Pre-market

May 17, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ProPetro Holding Corporation (PUMP), an oilfield services provider, said on Wednesday that it plans to repurchase shares worth $100 million through May 31.

Sam Sledge, chief executive commented,"Our strong first quarter earnings and three consecutive quarters of positive net income demonstrate significant financial improvements resulting from the execution of our strategy. We remain confident in the Company's current and future financial and operational performance.."

Following the news, ProPetro was trading up by 6.02 percent at $6.87 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

With this, the firm may repurchase up to $100 million of shares through May 31. The authorization represents around 13 percent of ProPetro's market capitalization based on the current share price.

