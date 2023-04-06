ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $7.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 17.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

ProPetro Holding will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ProPetro Holding to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 345.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $410.08 million, up 45.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of +10850% and +36.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. ProPetro Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ProPetro Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

