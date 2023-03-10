ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed the most recent trading day at $8.84, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 4.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ProPetro Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 345.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $406.16 million, up 43.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10800% and +34.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower within the past month. ProPetro Holding currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ProPetro Holding currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.06.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PUMP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.