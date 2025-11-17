ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Price Target Increased by 76.36% to 12.37

The average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) has been revised to $12.37 / share. This is an increase of 76.36% from the prior estimate of $7.01 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.67% from the latest reported closing price of $9.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.08%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 109,484K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 5,422K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,408K shares , representing a decrease of 55.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 26.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,766K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 4,047K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares , representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 15.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,749K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 3,679K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 68.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 150.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.