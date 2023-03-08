ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.46, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 6.33% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ProPetro Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ProPetro Holding to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 336.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $406.16 million, up 43.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10750% and +34.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower within the past month. ProPetro Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ProPetro Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.7.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

