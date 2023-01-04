ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.63, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 3.35% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ProPetro Holding as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339.68 million, up 38.04% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.95% higher within the past month. ProPetro Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ProPetro Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.43, which means ProPetro Holding is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

