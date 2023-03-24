ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $6.84, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 20.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ProPetro Holding as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ProPetro Holding to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 336.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $408.5 million, up 44.51% from the year-ago period.

PUMP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10800% and +35.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ProPetro Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% lower. ProPetro Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ProPetro Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PUMP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.