ProPetro Holding price target lowered to $8 from $8.50 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on ProPetro Holding (PUMP) to $8 from $8.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the oil and gas equipment group.

