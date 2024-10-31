ProPetro Holding price target lowered to $8 from $8.50 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on ProPetro Holding (PUMP) to $8 from $8.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the oil and gas equipment group.
