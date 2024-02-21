ProPetro Holding Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $17.1 million or $0.16 per share compared to net income of $13.0 million or $0.12 per share, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Service revenue was $347.78 million compared to $348.92 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $359.44 million in revenue.

As of December 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $33 million. Total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $134 million.

