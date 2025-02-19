PROPETRO HOLDING Earnings Results: $PUMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROPETRO HOLDING ($PUMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $320,550,000, missing estimates of $328,199,453 by $-7,649,453.

PROPETRO HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

PROPETRO HOLDING insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELE VION sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,300

DAVID SCOTT SCHORLEMER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $30,870

PROPETRO HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of PROPETRO HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

