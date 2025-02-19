PROPETRO HOLDING Earnings Results: $PUMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROPETRO HOLDING ($PUMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $320,550,000, missing estimates of $328,199,453 by $-7,649,453.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PUMP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PROPETRO HOLDING Insider Trading Activity
PROPETRO HOLDING insiders have traded $PUMP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PUMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELE VION sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,300
- DAVID SCOTT SCHORLEMER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $30,870
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PROPETRO HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of PROPETRO HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 7,152,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,734,569
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,289,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,357,638
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,158,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,140,904
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,557,668 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,533,042
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,526,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,692,875
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 1,508,979 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,078,774
- INVESCO LTD. removed 939,684 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,767,251
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.