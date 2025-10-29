ProPetro Holding Corp Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on October 29, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.propetroservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/20251029-third-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 800-715-9871 (US) or1-646-307-1963 (International),

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030(US) or 1-609-800-9909(International).

Access Code:4592428.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.