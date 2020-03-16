Markets

ProPetro CEO to depart weeks after board audit finds 'multiple material' weakness

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

ProPetro Holding Corp said on Monday its top boss Dale Redman has resigned, less than a month after a board audit found 'multiple material' weaknesses in the financials of the U.S. oilfield services provider.

March 16 (Reuters) - ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N said on Monday its top boss Dale Redman has resigned, less than a month after a board audit found 'multiple material' weaknesses in the financials of the U.S. oilfield services provider.

ProPetro did not give a reason for the departure of Redman, who will be replaced by Chairman Phillip Gobe.

Although its internal committee has wrapped up fact-finding associated with its audit, the company is still the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which Reuters first reported in October.

An independent accounting firm also continues to examine the board's findings and remediation plan.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @s_qakhan ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular