PropertyGuru's Australia IPO set to raise as much as $257 mln

Contributor
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published

Southeast Asian online realtor PropertyGuru Ltd filed a prospectus in Australia seeking an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$380.2 million ($257 million).

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian online realtor PropertyGuru Ltd filed a prospectus in Australia seeking an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$380.2 million ($257 million).

PropertyGuru, whose backers include buyout firms TPG Capital and KKR KKR.N, has set an indicative price range of A$3.70 to A$4.50 apiece, according to its prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission on Monday.

Reuters had reported the company's plans to list in Australia in September.

PropertyGuru operates in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5659;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters