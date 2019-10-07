PropertyGuru's Australia IPO set to raise as much as $257 mln

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian online realtor PropertyGuru Ltd filed a prospectus in Australia seeking an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as A$380.2 million ($257 million).

PropertyGuru, whose backers include buyout firms TPG Capital and KKR KKR.N, has set an indicative price range of A$3.70 to A$4.50 apiece, according to its prospectus filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission on Monday.

Reuters had reported the company's plans to list in Australia in September.

PropertyGuru operates in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5659;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.