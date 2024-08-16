News & Insights

PropertyGuru To Be Acquired By EQT Private Capital Asia For $1.1 Bln - Quick Facts

August 16, 2024 — 03:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with affiliates of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII Limited or EQT Private Capital Asia, part of EQT AB, pursuant to which PropertyGuru will be acquired by EQT Private Capital Asia in an all-cash deal that values PropertyGuru at an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion. Each ordinary share of PropertyGuru issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time will be cancelled and converted automatically into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to $6.70 per share, without interest.

PropertyGuru's Board has unanimously approved and resolved to recommend approval of the merger by shareholders. Upon completion, PropertyGuru's shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and PropertyGuru will become a private company.

Stocks mentioned

PGRU

