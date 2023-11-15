News & Insights

PropertyGuru Appoints Ray Ferguson As Chairman

November 15, 2023

(RTTNews) - PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) said that it has appointed Ray Ferguson as an independent non-executive director and Chairman of the Board with effect from January 1, 2024.

Ferguson will succeed Olivier Lim, who has been Chair of PropertyGuru's Board since September 2019.

Ferguson currently serves as the Chairman of Singlife Group. He serves on the board of Paragon REIT as an independent non-executive director, is the Chairman and Co-founder of ZEN Yachts, and is the non-executive Chairman at fintech company Hashstacs Pte. Ltd.

