Property stocks lift Australia shares higher; CBA falls further

By Riya Sharma

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday after two straight sessions of falls, as property and gold stocks outweighed losses in heavyweight financials amid worries over tightening margins.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.13% to 7,379.2 after shedding 1.3% in the previous two sessions.

Property stocks led the recovery with real estate company Mirvac MGR.AX rising 1.8%, the most in a week, and property trust GPT Group GPT.AX climbing 2.2%.

Goodman Group GMG.AX advanced 2.5% to hit its highest in over 13 years after the property giant forecast a more than 15% growth in full-year operating earnings per security.

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.6%, extending losses fuelled by a margin-hit warning from Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's largest lender. Commonwealth Bank of Australia skidded 1.6%, while the rest of the "Big Four" lenders slipped between 0.9% and 1.4%.

"Money is coming out of banks and going into other equities, but most of the commentary from companies' AGMs and updates also seemed quite positive, so that's certainly helping the market at the moment," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"House price growth will soon peak in December and the property market is making the best of it right now."

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.7% as lower U.S. bond yields and dollar kept bullion prices supported. GOL/

Evolution Mining EVN.AX climbed 9.7% and was the best performer on the local bourse after the gold miner said it would buy Glencore's GLEN.L Ernest Henry copper-gold mine near Cloncurry for A$1 billion ($727.60 million).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.29% to 12,800.3.

($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.